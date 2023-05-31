UPDATE - Ukrainian Troops Fire at Temporary Accommodation Center in Belgorod Region - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces targeted a temporary accommodation center for residents of the Shebekinsky district in Russia's Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday, adding that there are casualties.

"Today, the armed forces of Ukraine fired at a temporary accommodation center for residents of the resettled rural municipalities of the Shebekinsky district, people were killed and injured," Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

Later in the day, the governor said that a security guard had been killed during the attack.

"The armed forces of Ukraine targeted with cannon artillery fire a temporary accommodation center where there were civilians ” elderly people and children.

Vitaly, a security guard at the center, was killed. Another two people were injured. They are in an intensive care unit in a critical condition," he said on Telegram.

Gladkov added that one man had sustained penetrating wounds to his abdomen, and the other penetrating wounds to his chest. Both had been operated on and had received all the necessary medical assistance, he added.

The governor also said the center sustained three direct hits, one to the accommodation block, one to the administration building and one to the front security area. The roof was perforated by a missile, some window frames were broken, the glass shattered, and two passenger cars parked nearby were also damaged by the attack, he said.