UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Ukrainian Troops Shell Alchevsk Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 10:00 AM

UPDATE - Ukrainian Troops Shell Alchevsk Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Ukrainian forces have shelled the city of Alchevsk in the Luhansk region using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), the Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 01:35 (22:35 GMT on Saturday) at Alchevsk, with the use of MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) HIMARS (3 missiles)," the LPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

In a later update on Sunday morning, the LPR mission said that Ukrainian troops fired four HIMARS missiles at the city of Stakhanov in the Luhansk region at around 07:20 local time (04:20 GMT).

There has been no information on damages or casualties.

At the end of last month, the United States announced a new $275 million military assistance package for Ukraine, which includes ammunition for HIMARS launchers and 155mm artillery rounds.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk United States February September Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

41 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

6 hours ago
 Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if H ..

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.