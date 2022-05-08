UPDATE - Ukrainian Troops Shell City of Donetsk - DPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Donetsk using 122-mm caliber artillery, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said in the early hours of Sunday.

The Petrovsky city district was targeted using 122-mm caliber artillery at 23:55 local time (20:55 GMT) on Saturday, the DPR mission said on its Telegram channel.

In a later update issued overnight, the DPR mission said that the Petrovsky district of Donetsk was shelled again using 122-mm caliber artillery at around 04:00 local time on Sunday.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

The Petrovsky district in the city of Donetsk has been regularly shelled by Ukrainian troops since 2014, when DPR declared independence from Kiev.