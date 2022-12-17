UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Ukrainian Troops Shell City Of Donetsk Using Six Grad Rockets - DPR

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 10:00 AM

UPDATE - Ukrainian Troops Shell City of Donetsk Using Six Grad Rockets - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction of: 2:26 (23:26 GMT on Friday) Tonenkoye village - city of Donetsk (Budyonnivskyi District) six rockets were fired from BM-21 'Grad'," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

According to DPR, three civilians were injured in the shelling.

On Thursday, the DPR representative office at the JCCC said that Ukrainian troops had fired 40 BM-21 "Grad" rockets at the Voroshylovskyi and Kyivskyi districts of central Donetsk.

According to the city mayor, Alexey Kulemzin, the shelling was the most massive strike since 2014.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk February September From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

42 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

47 minutes ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

10 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

10 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

10 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.