UPDATE - Ukrainian Troops Shell City of Donetsk Using Six Grad Rockets - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction of: 2:26 (23:26 GMT on Friday) Tonenkoye village - city of Donetsk (Budyonnivskyi District) six rockets were fired from BM-21 'Grad'," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

According to DPR, three civilians were injured in the shelling.

On Thursday, the DPR representative office at the JCCC said that Ukrainian troops had fired 40 BM-21 "Grad" rockets at the Voroshylovskyi and Kyivskyi districts of central Donetsk.

According to the city mayor, Alexey Kulemzin, the shelling was the most massive strike since 2014.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.