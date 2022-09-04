UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk, Three Civilians Injured - City Mayor

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2022 | 05:00 AM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) At least three civilians were injured as a result of Ukrainian troops' shelling of two districts in Donetsk, the city mayor, Alexey Kulemzin, said.

"Information continues to come in about civilians who were injured as a result of enemy shelling: in the Kirovskyi district, a man born in 1977 was wounded, hospitalized in the Donetsk Regional Clinical Territorial Medical Association; in the Kirovskyi district, a man born in 1956 was injured. With a traumatic amputation of the right foot, he was taken to the city hospital number 24; in the Kyivskyi district, a woman was injured," Kulemzin wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC), Ukrainian troops continue shelling the city of Donetsk on a regular basis.

On Saturday, the DPR mission to the JCCC said that a hospital, a local administration building and a philharmonic hall were damaged as a result of Ukrainian troops' Friday shelling of Donetsk.

According to DPR, a Donetsk drama theater also sustained damage.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

DPR head Denis Pushilin announced last month that the date of the referendum on the DPR becoming part of Russia will be announced after it is fully liberated.

