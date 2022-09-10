UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Ukrainian Troops Shell Several Settlements In Donetsk Region - DPR

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 08:00 AM

UPDATE - Ukrainian Troops Shell Several Settlements in Donetsk Region - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Ukrainian troops have shelled three settlements in the Donetsk region, firing a total of eleven 155mm and 152mm artillery shells, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the following directions: 21:49 (18:49 GMT on Friday) in the direction of Netailove - city of Donetsk (Kuibyshevskyi district): 3 shells of 152mm caliber were fired; 21:53 in the direction of Novomykhailivka - Dokuchaievsk: 3 shells of 155mm caliber were fired; ... 00:00 - Dyleevka - Holmivskyi: 5 shells of 152mm caliber were fired," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

In a later update on Telegram, the DPR mission said that the city of Donetsk was shelled by Ukrainian troops overnight.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 02:07 (23:07 GMT on Friday) in the direction of Orlivka - city of Donetsk (Kyivskyi district): 6 shells of 155mm caliber were fired," the DPR mission reported in the early hours of Saturday.

The United States has supplied Ukraine with long-range 155mm M-777 howitzers. Kiev has already used it against Donbas cities, including Donetsk, which resulted in civilian deaths.

According to the DPR mission to the JCCC, Ukrainian troops continue shelling the city of Donetsk on a regular basis.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

