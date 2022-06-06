(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of no-confidence over the notorious social gatherings held by his office during lockdowns as enough members of his own party have now said they no longer support him, Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative Party's parliamentary group known as the 1922 Committee, said on Monday.

"The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party, seeking a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister, has been passed," Brady told reporters, adding that the vote will be held in the lower house of UK parliament on Monday evening.

The results will be announced shortly after the vote, he added.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss threw her support behind Johnson ahead of the vote that could remove him from office.

"The Prime Minister has my 100% backing in today's vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him. He has delivered on covid recovery and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

He has apologised for mistakes made. We must now focus on economic growth," Truss said on Twitter.

Johnson himself has welcomed the vote of no-confidence and reminded UK lawmakers that when they are united and focused on the issues that matter to voters "there is no more formidable political force," The Guardian quoted a spokesperson for the prime minister's office as saying.

Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of leaks showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules. The situation was aggravated by the reports that two more parties were held on April 16 last year, right before Prince Philip's funeral, when the UK still maintained COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning. Johnson later apologized and said he had paid the fine issued by the Metropolitan Police.