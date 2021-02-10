UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - UK's Johnson Calls Launch Of Hotel Quarantine Scheme For 'Red List' Arrivals 'Measured'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

UPDATE - UK's Johnson Calls Launch of Hotel Quarantine Scheme for 'Red List' Arrivals 'Measured'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday called the upcoming introduction of a mandatory COVID-19 hotel quarantine scheme for arrivals from 33 "red list" countries measured and proportionate, one day after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that individuals could face up to 10 years in prison for violating the new rules.

During an appearance in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Hancock said that citizens and residents of the UK and Republic of Ireland would have to pre-book a 10-day spell in a government-assigned quarantine hotel at a cost of 1,750 Pounds ($2,100) per person if they had been in a "red list" country within 10 days of their arrival. The new initiative is seen as a way of potentially controlling the spread of new COVID-19 strains.

The health secretary said that those who skip tests could be fined and that individuals who lie to avoid spending time in hotel quarantine could face up to 10 years in prison.

"I think that this policy is measured, it is proportionate, it is getting tougher from Monday," Johnson said in parliament.

The prime minister said that it would not be possible to cut the country off entirely, given that the UK is reliant on the importation of food and medicines.

"People should understand that on a normal day ... at this time of year, you can expect about 250,000 people to be arriving in this country. We've got it down to about 20,000, 5,000 of whom are involved in bringing vital things into this country such as medicines and food," the prime minister added.

During the parliamentary session, Labour leader Keir Starmer criticized the government for introducing the hotel quarantine measures more than six weeks after the discovery of the highly infectious South African COVID-19 variant.

"Fifty days after we first discovered the South African variant, fifty days. How does the prime minister explain that?" Starmer said in parliament.

There have been 170 confirmed or probable cases of the South African strain in the United Kingdom, according to data from the Department of Health and Social Care.

According to Hancock, 16 hotels in England have been contracted to take part in the government's quarantine scheme. The cost of the self-isolation stay includes accommodation, transport, and testing.

At present, 33 countries, the bulk of which are in South America and Africa are on the United Kingdom's COVID-19 "red list."

