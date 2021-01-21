MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday welcomed US President Joe Biden's decision to return the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement.

"President @JoeBiden rejoining the Paris Agreement is hugely positive news. In the year we host @COP26 [UN Climate Change Conference] in Glasgow, I look forward to working with our US partners to do all we can to safeguard our planet," Johnson tweeted.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also praised Biden's decision to rejoin the agreement, saying that the US participation in the treaty would significantly facilitate the global fight against climate change.

"Great to hear the new administration under @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris will rejoin the Paris Agreement, a big boost in the fight to tackle climate change. We must all work together at @COP26 & beyond to shift the dial on climate change," Raab wrote on his Twitter account.

On Wednesday, new US President Joe Biden signed three executive orders, including one on the US rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement. The decision reverses former President Donald Trump's move to abandon the accord.

The COP 26 will be held in Glasgow in early November.