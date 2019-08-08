MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Thursday his determination to ensure the country's withdrawal from the European Union by October 31 even if the parliamentarians pass a no-confidence motion and form a new government in an attempt to further delay or cancel Brexit.

Earlier in the day, The Times newspaper reported that the UK government was securing a scheme for Johnson to remain prime minister and deliver Brexit by October 31, even if he faces a no-confidence motion and the lawmakers set up an interim government.

"We are going to leave the EU on 31 October, which is what the people of this country voted for. It's what MPs voted for and that's what I think the parliamentarians of this country should get on and do," Johnson told Sky news, when asked whether he would call a snap election in a scenario where he is ousted by parliament and the formation of a new government fails.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing Johnson's senior aides, that the prime minister was thinking of holding a new general election in the "days after" Brexit if there was a successful parliamentary no-confidence vote against his government.

"If there must be a general election, then it will be days after October 31," a senior 10 Downing Street official said as quoted by the newspaper.

UK citizens voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Brexit was originally scheduled for late March, but UK lawmakers failed to endorse the deal agreed upon by London and Brussels, so the deadline was moved to October 31.

Johnson has repeatedly stated his determination to withdraw the United Kingdom from the bloc by the October 31 deadline, with or without a deal. In his first speech as prime minister, he said that while London would work to secure a new and "better" deal with the European Union, preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit would be necessary if Brussels refuses to negotiate any further.