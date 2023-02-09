(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that his government would expand the military training mission for Ukrainians to cover fighter jet pilots and marines.

The UK has trained 10,000 Ukrainian troops in the past six months and plans to upskill a further 20,000 soldiers this year.

"I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future," Sunak said.

He welcomed Volodymyr Zelenskyy to London on Wednesday in what is the Ukrainian president's first trip to the United Kingdom since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine almost a year ago.

The UK plans to speed up the supply of lethal aid, including longer-range missiles, to Ukraine in time for the anticipated spring offensive and will work with allies to coordinate efforts to meet Kiev's military needs, the Foreign Office said.

According to UK broadcaster Sky news, Sunak and Zelenskyy visited the Lulworth military range in UK's Dorset, where Ukrainian soldiers are being trained. The Ukrainian president thanked Sunak for London's continuous military support and awarded medals to some Ukrainian soldiers.