UPDATE - UN Accompanying Libyans In Their Process Towards Elections - Special Adviser On Libya

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The role of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is to accompany Libyans in the process leading to democratic elections in the country, Stephanie Williams, the UN Secretary General's special adviser for Libya, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I believe that the role of the UN is to help the Libyans to come together in a fully inclusive process, and that's a process, like the process that we ran that resulted in the approval of the road map that designated December 24th (2021) as the elections' day," Williams said.

She said the process did not aim to marginalize or exclude any particular important constituency in the country.

"So that's what we certainly encourage, and we are more than happy to accompany the Libyans in their own process, and to assist them to come to this. Really what's necessary is a fully consensual way forward," Williams said.

"What the Libyan people need to be able to do is to go to the polls and select a fully representative, democratically elected government that has full sovereignty and helps in this process of unifying institutions and bringing the country together," she said.

