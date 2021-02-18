UPDATE - UN Chief, Child Relief Agency Call for Release of Students Kidnapped From Nigeria School

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The UN Secretary-General's office and UNICEF on Wednesday condemned an attack on a school in northwest Nigeria and called for the immediate release of all students abducted during the .

Earlier in the day, a group of armed men wearing military uniforms attacked a college in the town of Kagara and took students and school staff to an unknown destination. According to the newspaper Nation, at least 42 people were kidnapped, including 27 students, three school staff and 12 family members. At least one of the students is suspected to have died during the attack and numerous others to have been wounded.

"We call for their immediate release," UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at a briefing. "Attacks on schools on children are abhorrent and need to be condemned in the strongest terms.

"

UNICEF Nigeria Representative Peter Hawkins in a separate statement said the agency is deeply concerned about the violent attack on the college.

"UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms any attack on a school and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of any children who may be missing, and their safe return to their families," UNICEF Nigeria Representative Peter Hawkins said in a statement.

Similar attacks on schools and other facilities have become common for Nigeria, where groups of bandits regularly kidnap or kill civilians for ransom. The latest major attack occurred last December, when the Boko Haram terror group kidnapped more than 300 boys from a school in the north of Nigeria. Security personnel eventually managed to free the students and bring them home.