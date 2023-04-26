UPDATE - UN Chief to Meet Blinken, Congress Members on Wednesday in DC - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Washington, DC on Wednesday to meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and multiple members of Congress, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General will be traveling to Washington, DC tomorrow and is scheduled to hold meetings with the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken as well as various members of the US Congress. The Secretary-General's planned engagements on Capitol Hill include meetings with the leadership of the House and Senate Appropriations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee," Dujarric said during a press conference.

The UN chief's trip to Washington, he added, has been scheduled for some time, but "no doubt" the Ukrainian crisis will also be discussed.

According to the spokesperson, Guterres' trip to Washington is not related to Monday's meeting between the Secretary-General and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Moreover, amidst strong criticism from Moscow over the US failing to provide visas for Russian reporters, the topic might be brought up during the meeting, Dujarric said.

"I'm not going to get into detail on what he will raise but obviously, as always, very often issues relating to the host country agreements do come up in these discussions," Dujarric added.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said Lavrov and most of the Russian delegation, with the exception of journalists, received US visas on the eve of Lavrov's visit to New York to participate in UN Security Council meetings. On April 1, Russia assumed the rotational presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of April. Lavrov will be traveling to New York to chair the session of the UN Security Council on April 24-25.