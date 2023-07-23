UPDATE - UN Offers Condolences Over Death of RIA Novosti War Correspondent - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) The United Nations has deplored the death of RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev in the strike by the Ukrainian armed forces and expressed condolences to his family, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Saturday.

"We deplore the death of yet another journalist in this war. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," Dujarric told Sputnik.

Moroccan journalists have called for an immediate international investigation into the death of Zhuravlev, the head of the trade union of Moroccan journalists told Sputnik on Saturday. Libya journalists have also condemned the death of the war correspondent.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has sent an official statement to the Rossiya Segodnya international media group expressing condolences over the death of correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev. The Nicaraguan parliament said on Twitter on Saturday that the "assassination" of Zhuravlev by Ukrainian forces "through the use of cluster bombs provided by the United States" could be qualified as "a terrorist attack against civilians and journalists.

"

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by a cluster submunition explosion. Several other journalists, including RIA Novosti photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia journalist Roman Polshakov, received wounds of varying degrees of severity.

Mikhalchevsky was taken to a hospital in Simferopol, RIA Novosti reported on Saturday. Meanwhile Izvestia reported on Saturday that Polshakov underwent surgery on his foot.

The Russian Embassy in Washington said on Saturday that the United States is responsible for the strike carried out by the Ukrainian troops using Washington-supplied cluster munitions that killed RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev and injured several other journalists.

The Russian embassy expressed deep condolences to Zhuravlev's family and wished a speedy recovery to his colleagues who were injured in the shelling.