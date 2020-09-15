UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to support the UN system, and the World Health Organization (WHO) in particular, in its effort against the coronavirus pandemic.

This summer, the United States formally notified Guterres of its intention to withdraw from the WHO in July 2021, after repeatedly criticizing the organization's pandemic response. Earlier in September, US Department of State spokeswoman Mortan Ortagus expressed the belief that the WHO "failed badly" not only regarding the coronavirus, but in its response to other health crises in the recent decades. Ortagus slammed the WHO for declining to adopt reforms and failing to demonstrate its "independence from the Chinese Communist Party."

"I appeal to all Member States to support each other and the United Nations system in confronting the challenges of our time, including in combating the current health crisis. I have made it clear that WHO needs the support of Member States at this crucial time of dealing with COVID-19," Guterres said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Guterres also spoke against the sanctions that hinder countries' coronavirus response.

"As you may be aware, in her 24 March 2020 statement that has my full support, [UN High Commissioner for Human Rights] Michelle Bachelet called for broad sectoral sanctions to be urgently re-evaluated in countries facing the coronavirus pandemic in order to avoid the collapse of any country's medical system ” given the explosive impact that would have on death, suffering and wider contagion.

When I addressed the Group of 20 on 26 March, I similarly appealed for the waiving of sanctions that can undermine countries' capacity to respond to the pandemic," Guterres said.

The UN secretary-general expressed concerns that private businesses could "continue to impede legitimate humanitarian aid transactions, including and especially with regard to banking needs," in a bid to avert risk.

The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic back in March. According to the latest data of the organization, over 28.9 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally, with the death toll exceeding 922,000.

Last week, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution, in which it qualified the pandemic as "one of the greatest challenges in the history of the UN" and called for refraining from any unilateral measures that would impede "the full achievement of economic and social development, particularly in developing countries."