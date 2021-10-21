UPDATE: UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Armed Conflict in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener warned on Thursday about the possibility of a full-scale internal armed conflict unfolding in the country after the military seized power in a coup in February.

Schraner Burgener said she believed people in Myanmar will not accept the coup and not give up. Instead, civilians have been increasing the anti-military movement, seeking to mobilize a greater number of forces, the special envoy noted.

"If this situation continues, then, I would say, we would have a full-blown internal armed conflict," Schraner Burgener said in the last briefing at the United Nations in her current position. "The situation is very volatile and not stabilized."

Schraner Burgener, who is currently visiting New York, also said she had already met with the 10 non-permanent members of the UN Security Council earlier in the day to discuss Myanmar.

During the next week, Schraner Burgener said she plans to hold bilateral engagements with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States - to present them with the picture of the current situation on the ground.

The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1, 2021, under the pretext that the then-ruling National League for Democracy party rigged the November 2020 general election. The military coup triggered a wave of civil protests and more than 1,180 people have died in clashes with the authorities.