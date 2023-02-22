(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The uncompromising attitude of Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden regarding the conflict in Ukraine complicates Serbia's position, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The Serbian leader is in Abu Dhabi, where he visited the IDEX 2023 international defense exhibition. He said he had been unable to watch Putin's address to the Federal Assembly and Biden's speech in Warsaw in real time, but had familiarized himself with them later.

"Both showed great determination, uncompromising attitudes, a great desire to repair injustice. Some, to defeat the followers of the Nazi ideology, as they say, and others - to ensure that freedom, democracy and the civilized world win. This will certainly cause additional problems for us, the West will want to take away from Putin the Kosovo 'card', our position regarding sanctions will become increasingly difficult," Vucic said on tv Pink.

He said Belgrade had so far pursued a policy of independence and added that he hoped he would be able to adhere to such a policy in the future, too.

Earlier, the President of Serbia said the armed conflict in Ukraine was growing into a Third World War, in his view, and Western countries were increasing pressure on Serbia due to the country's refusal to support anti-Russian sanctions.

Putin said in his address to Russia's parliament on Tuesday that Neo-Nazis in Ukraine do not hide whose heirs they consider themselves to be, putting swastikas on the military equipment and using Nazi Names, but the West ignores this ideology.

Biden on Tuesday gave a speech in Warsaw, Poland - a staunch US ally - claiming Russia would never win in Ukraine.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.