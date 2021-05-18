UPDATE - UNIFIL Says Boosts Patrols Between Israel, Lebanon after Fire

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) UN peacekeepers intensified patrols along the border between Lebanon and Israel following an exchange of rocket and artillery attacks between the two countries, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement.

"UNIFIL in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces is enhancing security control in the area and has intensified patrols to prevent any further incidents that endanger the safety of the local population and the security of southern Lebanon," the peacekeepers tweeted on Monday.

The Israeli Defense Forces said on Monday that six rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israel.

IDF returned artillery fire directed at the location from where rockets originated, according to UNIFIL.

UNIFIL said it detected firing of rockets from the general area of Rashaya Al Foukhar north of Kfar Chouba in southern Lebanon.

"UNIFIL Head @stefanodelcol was immediately in contact with counterparts in the @LebarmyOfficial and IDF commands urging the parties to exercise maximum restraint in order to prevent any escalation of the situation. The IDF has now stopped the fire," the tweet said.

The flare up came amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.