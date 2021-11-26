UPDATE - United Airlines Monitoring Situation After New COVID-19 Variant Detected - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) United Airlines is monitoring the situation after scientists detected a new coronavirus variant in several regions in Africa, but the company does not consider making changes in its services schedule at this time, spokesperson Nicole Carriere told Sputnik on Friday.

"We're monitoring the situation, but don't have any changes to our service to share at this time," Carriere said.

Another major US air carrier, Delta Air Lines, also confirmed that the company is monitoring the situation but acknowledged that the government ultimately responds with travel regulations.

"Delta and our partners have worked closely with government partners throughout the pandemic, as they ultimately set travel regulations," spokesperson Emily Cashdan told Sputnik.

Cashdan also said Delta Air Lines will evaluate any changes to existing US government policies should they occur.

On Friday, US infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said the US government will decide on whether to ban travel from South Africa over the risk posed by the new variant as soon as data is collected.

The new variant, known as B.1.1.529, has more mutations to the spike protein than past variants, meaning that it could hamper the body's immune response and spread more easily. It was initially discovered in South Africa. Later it was diagnosed among two travelers in Hong Kong's Regal Airport Hotel.

Some virologists have pointed out that as viruses mutate, they become less deadly. In addition, they say the virus' replication mechanism remains the same and it is therefore subject to the tested existing treatments.