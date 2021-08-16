UPDATE - United Airlines Starts Routing Flights Around Afghan Airspace As Crisis Deepens

As the situation in Afghanistan unfolds with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) entering Kabul, United Airlines has started routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace, the company told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) As the situation in Afghanistan unfolds with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) entering Kabul, United Airlines has started routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace, the company told Sputnik.

"Due to the dynamic nature of the situation we have begun routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace. We will continue to work closely with the FAA and IATA to evaluate the situation and determine how we continue service to markets impacted," the company added.

The company noted that that the measure applies to its flights to India.

Finnish flag carrier Finnair also announced on Monday it would avoid Afghanistan's airspace, which will increase the flight time to Thailand. On Sunday, British Airways also decided to reroute flights.

Over recent weeks, Taliban have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan. On Sunday, Taliban militants entered Kabul, and President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.