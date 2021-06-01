UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - United Russia Party Head Shortly Before Putin-Biden Meeting: Time For Stable Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russia's relations with the United States and European countries have dramatically deteriorated in recent years, but it is necessary to achieve normal, stable cooperation, United Russia ruling party head and deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said shortly before a meeting between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

The Putin-Biden summit is scheduled for June 16.

"We need stable, kind, good-neighborly, mutually beneficial relations with the European Union and with the United States of America, with all other countries," Medvedev told the Kommersant newspaper.

He said that in recent years, bilateral relations have deteriorated much.

"And it was not our initiative," Medvedev said.

"I think it is bad that in economic terms, everyone has lost a lot. This is bad for the general situation in the world. We need to develop some other, normal, stable principles of cooperation," he said.

