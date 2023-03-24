UPDATE- UNSC to Vote on Russian Request to Probe Nord Stream Blast on March 27- Russian Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The vote on the Russian resolution calling on United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to create a commission to investigate sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines will take place on March 27, the Russian Mission told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The voting will be on 27 March at 3PM," the Russian Mission said.

In February, Russia presented a UN Security Council draft resolution requesting the UN Secretary General to conduct an independent international investigation to verify the facts that Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh put forward claiming the United States sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines.

In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the incident.