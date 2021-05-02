UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Up To 20 Terror Suspects Escape Iraqi Prison - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:40 PM

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) A manhunt was underway Sunday for some 20 inmates who escaped a prison in southern Iraq holding terror and drug trafficking convicts, a security source told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary figures, between 15 and 20 prisoners escaped a Muthanna facility... We still don't know how it happened," the source said.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry later said that nine out of a total of 21 fugitives were seized.

"The security service has captured nine of the 21 prisoners who escaped a prison in Al-Hilal district," a statement read.

Interior Minister Othman Al-Ghanmi ordered the authorities to create an investigative commission that will probe the circumstances of the prison escape and punish those responsible.

More Stories From World

