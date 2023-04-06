UPDATE- US Accuses Estonian of Procuring Electronics for Russian Military - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) A US court alleges Estonian national Andrey Shevlyakov illicitly supplied US-made electronics to the Russian military and other government agencies, the US Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

"An eighteen-count indictment was unsealed today in Brooklyn charging Andrey Shevlyakov, an Estonian national, with conspiracy and other charges related to procuring US-made electronics on behalf of the Russian government and military," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The release said, citing the indictment and other court filings, that Shevlyakov allegedly procured sensitive electronics from US manufacturers on behalf of Russian defense contractors and other Russian government agencies.

Most of the US-made electronics would have been unavailable if ordered directly for shipment to Russia, the release added.

Shevlyakov, who was arrested on March 28 in Estonia, purchased low-noise pre-scalers and synthesizers used to conduct high-frequency communications and analog-to-digital converters, which are found in most defense systems, including software-defined radio, avionics, missiles, and electronic warfare systems, the release said.

According to the release, Shevlyakov faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.