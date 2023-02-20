UPDATE - US Anti-War Activists Blame President Biden for Enrichment From Ukraine Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) US anti-war activists and former officials on Sunday blamed US President Joe Biden's administration for almost a trillion-dollar "enrichment" from the Ukraine conflict and called on the Americans to put pressure on the government to cease weapons supply to Kiev and sit down at the negotiating table.

The Rage Against the War Rally is taking place in Washington to call for a termination of support for Ukraine. The anti-war action was organized by the Libertarian Party and former Congressman Ron Paul.

"They (the Biden administration) have made almost a trillion Dollars of enrichment from this war (in Ukraine) in one year. It's gonna take our voices to end this war, we basically shifted from Afghanistan to Ukraine and it needs to be stopped. Too many people are dying," Tara Reade, a former US Senate aide, author and actress, told Sputnik at the rally.

Reade also said that Russia and China were not the enemies of the United States, adding that "the enemy is the military-industrial complex and a very corrupt regime, the Biden regime."

Another anti-war activist, who is a retired US Army colonel and former State Department official, Mary Ann Wright, called on the Americans to keep putting pressure on the members of the US Congress to shut down the arms supplies to Ukraine and start the peace negotiations.

"Millions of people are either wounded, killed, their homes are destroyed, the refugees, no matter whether it is in Iraq or in Ukraine, it is wrong.

That is why i am here to say it is wrong and to ask the American people to keep putting pressure on the members of Congress to say 'no more weapons, but negotiate'," Wright told Sputnik at the protest.

Ron Paul said addressing the activists that a lot of opinions have been expressed, but there were none supporting the Ukraine conflict.

"We've heard a lot of speeches and a lot of opinions and everybody has joined in. I didn't hear anybody saying, 'We need to stay in the war, we are not doing well in Ukraine, but we need to take on the Russians, that will go better, and then we need to go to China, and we're still struggling in Syria,' nobody is for that, at least I never heard," Ron Paul said.

Reade worked as a staff assistant in Biden's Senate office from December 1992 until August 1993. In 2019, Reade accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, when she was 29 years old, but the Biden administration rejected the allegation.

Wright, known for her outspoken position against the war in Iraq, retired in 2003, one day before the war started in the country. In 1997, she received the State Department Award for Heroism after helping to evacuate several thousand people during the civil war in Sierra Leone.