UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US Arrests 35 Of Over 2,000 Migrants Targeted In ICE Raids Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:20 PM

UPDATE - US Arrests 35 of Over 2,000 Migrants Targeted in ICE Raids Last Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) US authorities arrested only 35 individuals during an operation last week that sought to roundup more than 2,100 migrants who reside in the United States illegally and have received deportation orders, a document provided to Sputnik by an immigration official revealed on Tuesday.

On July 13, President Donald Trump confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would conduct raids over the weekend in ten major cities and targeting at least 2,000 immigrants who had received deportation orders but remained in the United States.

The document showed that the agency arrested 35 migrants as part of Operation Border Resolve last week.

According to the document, US immigration authorities arrested 899 migrants from May 13 to July 11 as part of Operation Cross-Check.

Of the 899 migrants arrested, 700 had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges, ICE said.

ICE agents were expected to begin carrying out deportation roundups in late June, but Trump said he would delay the raids by two weeks at the request of the Democratic members of Congress.

Related Topics

Trump United States May June July Border Congress Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chinese VP

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, M ..

50 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Expresses Condolences After Dadash ..

4 minutes ago

Ambassador of South Korea calls on Punjab Governor ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister's US visit to set new dimensions fo ..

4 minutes ago

Israel Must Stop Demolishing, Seizing Palestinian ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.