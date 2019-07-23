UPDATE - US Arrests 35 of Over 2,000 Migrants Targeted in ICE Raids Last Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) US authorities arrested only 35 individuals during an operation last week that sought to roundup more than 2,100 migrants who reside in the United States illegally and have received deportation orders, a document provided to Sputnik by an immigration official revealed on Tuesday.

On July 13, President Donald Trump confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would conduct raids over the weekend in ten major cities and targeting at least 2,000 immigrants who had received deportation orders but remained in the United States.

The document showed that the agency arrested 35 migrants as part of Operation Border Resolve last week.

According to the document, US immigration authorities arrested 899 migrants from May 13 to July 11 as part of Operation Cross-Check.

Of the 899 migrants arrested, 700 had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges, ICE said.

ICE agents were expected to begin carrying out deportation roundups in late June, but Trump said he would delay the raids by two weeks at the request of the Democratic members of Congress.