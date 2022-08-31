UPDATE - US Assesses Iran Provided Russia Two Types of Drones - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The United States assesses that Iran provided Russia with two different types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for use amid the special military operation in Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"What we are assessing is that Russia has received both Mohajer-6 and Shahed series UAVs from Iran over the course of several days in August. Russian transport aircraft loaded the UAV equipment at an airfield in Iran and subsequently flew from Iran to Russia, that is what we're seeing and assessing," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The Mohajer-6 drones are capable of carrying multispectral surveillance equipment or precision-guided munitions.

The Shahed series drones are also capable of both combat and reconnaissance missions.

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel on Tuesday likewise confirmed the transfer of drones, adding that the US thinks Russia intends to use the Iranian drones on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Russian operators continue to receive training on the systems in Iran, according to Patel.

The Washington Post reported on the delivery of the Iranian drones to Russia, to which Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday the outlet has been publishing lots of "false information" lately.

Relations between Russia and Iran are developing and will continue to develop, Peskov added.