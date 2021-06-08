UPDATE - US Aware That Trying to Talk to Russia From Position of Strength Is Useless - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) It is impossible to talk to Russia from a position of strength, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma's International Affairs Committee, told Sputnik.

Earlier, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden would begin a European tour, including a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, "from a position of strength.

When asked to comment on this statement, Slutsky said: "It is impossible to talk to Russia from a position of strength. I think Washington is well aware of this."

"Such statements are also designed for the domestic political situation [in the United States]," he said.