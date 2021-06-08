UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US Aware That Trying To Talk To Russia From Position Of Strength Is Useless - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:40 AM

UPDATE - US Aware That Trying to Talk to Russia From Position of Strength Is Useless - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) It is impossible to talk to Russia from a position of strength, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma's International Affairs Committee, told Sputnik.

Earlier, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden would begin a European tour, including a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, "from a position of strength.

"

When asked to comment on this statement, Slutsky said: "It is impossible to talk to Russia from a position of strength. I think Washington is well aware of this."

"Such statements are also designed for the domestic political situation [in the United States]," he said. 

Related Topics

Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Geneva June From

Recent Stories

AED1.68 bn financial market liquidity on Monday

5 hours ago

UAE claim crucial three points from Thailand

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

7 hours ago

Izharul Haq dies after brief illness

5 hours ago

France freezes military aid to CAR over 'disinform ..

5 hours ago

ACE raids District Highway office in Hyderabad

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.