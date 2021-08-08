UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - US B-52 Bombers Strike Taliban Targets In Northern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

UPDATE - US B-52 Bombers Strike Taliban Targets in Northern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) US B-52 Stratofortress bombers launched airstrikes on the Taliban forces (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in the capital of the Jawzjan province, Sheberghan, in northern Afghanistan, inflicting significant damage to the militants, Afghan defense ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said on Saturday.

"Taliban's gathering was targeted by B-52 in #Shebergan city, Jawzjan province today evening at 6:30pm [14:00 GMT]. The #terrorists have suffered heavy casualties as a result of US Air Forces #airstrike," Aman tweeted.

More than 200 Taliban fighters were killed in the strike, according to Aman. He also noted that a large amount of their weapons and ammunition, as well as several hundred vehicles, were destroyed in the hit.

Earlier in the day, The Times reported that the US had dispatched B-52 bombers and Spectre gunships to Afghanistan to suppress the territorial advances of the Taliban in the provinces of Kandahar, Herat, Lashkargah, and Helmand.

On Saturday, the Taliban announced that they seized the southwestern province of Nimruz and the northern province of Jawzjan. The capital of Nimruz, Zaranj, became the first provincial center the terrorist movement captured since 2016.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence now as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive after international troops started a gradual withdrawal from the country, scheduled to be completed by September 11. The pullout was stipulated in the agreement the Taliban and the United States signed in Doha in February 2020.

