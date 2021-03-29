UPDATE: US Calls for Reopening 3 Border Crossings Into Syria to Humanitarian Aid - Blinken

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the UN Security Council on Monday to reauthorize the opening of three border crossings to deliver aid to the people in need in northwest Syria.

"Let's reauthorize both border crossings that have been closed and reauthorize the one border crossing that remains open," Blinken said.

In January 2020, the number of accessible border points was reduced to two: the Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa crossings from Turkey. Six months later, the UN Security Council extended the mandate for aid deliveries through only one crossing - Bab al-Hawa for 12 months.

According to Blinken, there was no reason for the Security Council's decision not to reauthorize the two crossings from Turkey back in July. He explained that the reduction of crossings meant that UN convoys were forced to move through multiple lines of control, negotiating access and traveling longer distances, all of which made the work of aid workers more dangerous.

"The crossings provided a path for delivering aid that was more economical, safer, more efficient," Blinken stated.

"In their absence, delivering aid is costlier, more perilous, less efficient."

Authorized by a UN Security Council in 2014, the mechanism initially allowed the United Nations and humanitarian partners to bring aid into Syria from the four border-crossings in Turkey, Iraq and Jordan.

Russia had been seeking to limit the number of cross-border aid deliveries into Syria to just one checkpoint, Bab al-Hawa, which is used for about 90 percent of UN deliveries to northwestern Syria.

The Russian position is that the cross-border aid delivery mechanism was a temporary and urgent measure initiated in 2014 and that the current situation in Syria, where government forces have regained control over most of the territories, no longer requires the work of so many cross-border checkpoints, which threaten Syrian sovereignty.

Syria and Russia have stated that humanitarian aid should now be managed via cross-line operations from Damascus.