UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE: US Calls On Turkey To Declare Immediate Ceasefire In Syria - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

UPDATE: US Calls on Turkey to Declare Immediate Ceasefire in Syria - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The United States continues to call on Turkey to halt its military offensive in northern Syria and declare an immediate ceasefire, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft told reporters on Wednesday.

"We continue to call on Turkey to take following critical steps: cease undermining the campaign to defeat ISIS [Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia], cease endangering civilians, cease threatening peace, security and stability in the region and cease its offensive and declare a ceasefire immediately," Craft said.

Craft noted that at US President Donald Trump's direction, Vice President Mike Pence will lead a delegation to Turkey to "press Ankara for an immediate ceasefire and discuss the conditions for a negotiated settlement.

The delegation, which includes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Ambassador James Jeffrey, plans to meet Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday to discuss the country's ongoing military operation in Syria.

Craft warned that the United States would hold Turkey accountable for any actions that violate international law, including targeting the Kurdish population, religious minorities and civilian infrastructure.

Trump on Monday imposed sanctions against Turkey and called off a large trade deal, warning that he was ready to "swiftly destroy Turkey's economy" if the country continues its operation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched the cross-border offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, on October 9, soon after Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from their bases in Syria. Turkey's stated aim is to clear its border of Kurdish forces, which it views as terrorists, and to establish a 20-mile buffer zone in northern Syria.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Turkey ISIS Trump Ankara Lead United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Tensions rise in Mozambique as vote counting under ..

3 minutes ago

Need stressed for new master plan of Karachi

3 minutes ago

Elements challenging writ of govt to be treated wi ..

3 minutes ago

Slim 52% Majority of US Voters Wants Trump Impeach ..

3 minutes ago

UNSC Concerned by Dispersion of Terrorists During ..

3 minutes ago

'Didbetes specialist nurse necessary for proper pa ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.