UPDATE - US-China Trade in Q1 2021 Up 73.1% to $165.72 Billion - Chinese Customs Service

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The US-China trade turnover in the first quarter of 2021 grew by 73.1 percent on the same period last year to $165.72 billion, according to China's General Administration of Customs.

The customs service said exports from China to the United States in the first three months of this year increased by 74.7 percent to $119.18 billion.

The United States imported to China goods worth $46.54 billion, which is 69.2 percent more than in the first quarter of last year.

In March, the US-China trade amounted to $55.94 billion. Exports from China to the United States reached $38.65 billion, imports from the US to China $17.29 billion.

In 2020, bilateral trade, despite the protracted trade war and the coronavirus pandemic, grew by 8.3 percent to $586 billion.