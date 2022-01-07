UPDATE - US Closely Monitoring Reports of Peacekeeping Forces in Kazakhstan - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The United States is closely monitoring reports of peacekeeping troops that have started to arrive to Kazakhstan amid the ongoing civil unrest there and has questions about the legitimacy of the foreign forces' presence in the country, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We are closely monitoring reports that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have dispatched its collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan. We have questions about the nature of this request, and whether it was a legitimate invitation or not," Psaki said during a press briefing.

The United States is calling on the peacekeeping forces and Kazakhstan law enforcement to uphold human rights in order to support peaceful resolution of the conflict, Psaki added.

A wave of protests against an increase in gas prices led to nationwide unrest earlier this week, leading to clashes with police, looting and overall insecurity in Kazakhstan. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 and invited the CSTO peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.

At present, peacekeeping contingents from Russia and Belarus have arrived in Kazakhstan to protect strategic infrastructure facilities, including the Baikonur cosmodrome. According to the CSTO Secretary General, the peacekeeping force is comprised of 2,400 troops on the ground and this number may increase if necessary.