UPDATE - US Condemns Crackdown on Myanmar Protesters - Secretary of State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The United States has condemned the Myanmar security forces' response to the Saturday anti-government protests that left dozens of people dead, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We are horrified by the bloodshed perpetrated by Burmese security forces, showing that the junta will sacrifice the lives of the people to serve the few. I send my deepest condolences to the victims' families. The courageous people of Burma reject the military's reign of terror," Blinken wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The Pentagon released a joint statement on Saturday from the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, and the chiefs of defense of Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Denmark, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea and the UK, condemning the use of force against protesters in Myanmar.

"As Chiefs of Defense, we condemn the use of lethal force against unarmed people by the Myanmar Armed Forces and associated security services," the statement says, adding that a "professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting ” not harming ” the people it serves. We urge the Myanmar Armed Forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions."

Earlier, the UN mission in Myanmar condemned the Saturday crackdown on protesters, saying it was "the bloodiest day since the coup.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) in Myanmar, over 90 people were killed during Saturday protests against the military rule in Myanmar. Fatalities were reported in the cities of Yangon, Bago, Mandalay and surrounding regions.

On the eve of the deadly protests, the military-controlled MRTV channel warned that participants in acts of violence and unrest "could be accidentally shot in the head or back." Unlike other outlets, the state-run channel has reported that there were armed people among protesters who were shooting at soldiers and police, provoking security forces to return fire.

On February 1, Myanmar's military seized power in the country, announcing a one-year state of emergency and vowing to take action against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election. The military said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ends.

Protests have been held across Myanmar since the military took over. According to AAPP, over 420 people have been killed during the protests since the start of February and more than 2,420 have been detained.

The US and the UK have imposed sanctions against multiple individuals and entities affiliated with Myanmar's military, as well as some of Myanmar's conglomerates. The latest round of sanctions was introduced on Thursday.