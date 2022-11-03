UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - US Condemns North Korea's Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Launch - State Department

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The United States condemns North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's intercontinental ballistic missile launch. This launch is a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and demonstrates the threat the DPRK's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to its neighbors, the region, international peace and security, and the global non-proliferation regime," Price said.

"This action underscores the need for all countries to fully implement DPRK related UN Security Council resolutions, which are intended to prohibit the DPRK from acquiring the technologies and materials needed to carry out these destabilizing tests," the spokesperson said.

Price said the United States urges North Korea to engage in dialogue.

"Together, with the international community, we call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue.

Our commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, Japan said North Korea on Thursday morning conducted three launches of ballistic missiles, one of which could have been intercontinental. The range of its flight was 750 kilometers (466 miles) with a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers.

The US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said in a statement that it was aware of North Korea's "ballistic missile launches" and was consulting closely with South Korea and Japan. INDOPACOM said that the test launches did not pose an "immediate threat" to the US personnel, territory or allies.

The ICBM launch is Pyongyang's seventh this year, and it comes a day after North Korea fired at least 17 missiles and 100 rounds of artillery shots toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea.

North Korea insists that its test launches are being carried out in response to "provocations" by South Korea, which has recently been conducting active military exercises both independently and jointly with the United States and Japan.

