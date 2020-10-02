UPDATE - US Congress Expected to Vote on COVID-19 Relief, Yet Talks Continue to Close 'Distance'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains in talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for a new coronavirus relief bill although "distance" remains on the matter between the Democrats she leads and Republicans aligned to President Trump, a Congress official said on Thursday.

"Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Mnuchin spoke by phone today at 1 p.m.," Congress Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said via Twitter. "The two discussed further clarifications on amounts and language but distance on key areas remain. Their conversation will continue this afternoon."

Earlier in the day, Pelosi told reporters that she hoped to bring to Congress a revised $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday if Democrats and Republicans can find common ground on tax breaks.

The House Speaker has been trying to get President Donald Trump's Republican party to agree with the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, which the Democrats originally proposed at $3 trillion before reducing to $2.2 trillion and agreeing to further revisions in recent weeks.

"I'm hoping that we'll be voting on it today," Pelosi told reporters.

"It still has some of their [Republicans'] tax breaks and in [those] tax breaks hopefully we can find our common ground."

Congress passed four packages of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the second quarter of this year, dispensing roughly $3 trillion to disburse as loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens and residents.

Republicans and Democrats have been locked in a stalemate since on a successive package to the CARES, arguing over the size of the next relief, as thousands of Americans, particularly those in the airlines sector, risked losing their jobs without further aid. Trump, who stands for reelection in November, has accused Pelosi of playing football over the issue. The House Speaker retorted that any deal should be to the advantage of Americans and not for Trump's political expediency.

After months of back-and-forth, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on Wednesday raised hopes that a deal might be forthcoming as he had been having "effective" communications with Pelosi.