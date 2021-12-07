UPDATE - US Congress Has New Legislation to Protest Treatment of Chinese Uyghurs - House Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The US Congress will take up new legislation this week to hold China responsible for the alleged mistreatment of Muslim Uyghurs, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday.

"And in this Congress, we have passed a resolution condemning the continued violation of rights of Hong Kong by Beijing and the Government of Hong Kong and will take up additional legislation including the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act this week," Pelosi said in a statement issued by her office. "As one united international community, we have the opportunity and responsibility to hold Beijing to account and to stand up for human dignity and freedom in the region and around the world."

Pelosi's remarks came on the heels of the White House's confirmation on Monday that the United States will stage a diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics to protest against China's human rights record.

The boycott was first raised by President Joe Biden in November as congressional pressure grew on him and his administration to make a symbolic protest over China's human rights record, including over the treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

Beijing has come under increased scrutiny and criticism in recent years over its allegedly repressive policies toward ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, as well as for clamping down on political opposition in Hong Kong and threatening Taiwan's independence. Beijing refutes these accusations, describing them as outside meddling.