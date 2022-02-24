UPDATE - US Congressman Young Introduces Bill to Ban Russian Seafood Imports - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Alaska Republican Congressman Don Young has introduced legislation to prohibit the import of Russian seafood and seafood products in the United States due to the aggravation of the crisis in Ukraine, Young's office said in a press release.

The bill would impose a ban on all Russian seafood imports. Russia implemented a ban on US seafood in 2014.

Young said the Russian authorities "appear set to fully invade Ukraine."

"This is not only a violation of Ukraine's sovereignty, but it is also an affront to western democracy around the globe," he said, adding that the United States must be doing all it can to ensure the "cash flow" for such actions "is as restricted as possible."

Earlier this month, US Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan - also representing Alaska - introduced legislation to impose a ban on the importation of all Russian seafood products into the United States in response to Russia's 2014 ban.

Russia imposed an embargo on US products in response to a range of sanctions the United States and its allies implemented after residents of Crimea decided via referendum to rejoin Russia.

The United States and its European allies imposed new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR). Under new treaties, Moscow pledged to ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.

Russia's decision to recognize the DPR and LPR comes after a significant deterioration of the situation along the line of contact amid interference by the United States and its allies. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.