UPDATE - US Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has topped 1,000, the private research Johns Hopkins University reported.

It said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States stood at 68,572, with 1,031 total deaths.

A total of 593 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the United States, the university said.

On December 31, 2019, China informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the country's central part (Hubei Province).

Experts said the disease was caused by a new coronavirus.

The disease was dubbed COVID-19. The WHO on March 11 announced a pandemic of COVID-19 worldwide. China's state health committee on March 12 said the epidemiological peak in the country had been passed. According to the latest WHO data, more than 414,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 18,000 people have died.