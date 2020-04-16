UPDATE - US Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 30,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has topped 30,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths in the country currently stands at 30,925, a total of 639,055 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

About 2,500 people have died over the past 24 hours, the university said.

It said 52,640 people had recovered from COVID-19 in the United States.

According to the university, the number of confirmed cases worldwide amounts to 2,064,115, with 137,020 deaths and 512,092 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,914,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 123,000 people have died from the disease.