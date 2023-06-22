UPDATE: US Deploys B-52H Stratofortress Bombers to Indonesia for First Time - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States has deployed B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers to Indonesia for the first time as it seeks to take the bilateral military cooperation to a higher level, the Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs said in a statement.

"B-52s assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron out of Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota arrived in Indonesia on 19 June to participate in exercise Cope West. The B-52s will participate through the remainder of Cope West which concludes on 23 June. This training enables our Airmen to become familiar with other theaters and airspace...," the statement said on Wednesday.

According to media reports, a total of two strategic bombers landed at the Kualanamu International Airport located on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

The landing of the B-52 bombers in Indonesia comes after a series of bomber-deployment missions around the world, including a deterrent flight over the Gulf of Finland and the deployment to South Korea in March.

In May, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said Jakarta and Washington have agreed to maintain stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific region and increase cooperation, including joint drills and military personnel exchanges.