UPDATE - US Designates AQIS, TTP Leaders as Global Terrorists - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said senior leaders of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) (terrorist group banned in Russia) and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been designated as global terrorists as part of US efforts to ensure these entities do not use Afghanistan as a platform to launch worldwide attacks.

"Yesterday, the Department of State designated four AQIS and TTP leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) under Executive Order (EO) 13224, as amended, for their leadership roles in their respective groups," Blinken said in a press release on Thursday.

The designated individuals include Osama Mehmood and Atif Yahya Ghouri, the emir and deputy emir of AQIS, in addition to the head of the group's recruiting branch, Muhammad Maruf. The US also designated TTP Deputy Emir Qari Amjad, the statement said.

"As a result of these actions, all property and interests in property of those designated yesterday that are subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and all US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them," Blinken said.

The US government remains committed to using its full set of counterterrorism tools to counter the threat posed by terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, including al-Qaeda and TTP, Blinken added.

The Afghan Taliban as part of the exit accord with the US vowed not to host terror groups, however, a UN Security Council report earlier this year said the movement has failed to fully cut ties with al-Qaeda and TTP. Islamabad has also clashed with the Taliban government for allegedly providing safe haven for members of TTP, whose main goal is to topple the Pakistani government.