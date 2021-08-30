UPDATE - US Drone Strike in Kabul Kills Nine Members of Single Family, Including 6 Kids - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The death toll from the US airstrike that targeted a vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday has gone up to nine, all members of the same family, a relative of those killed told CNN.

There are six children, including a four-year-old, a three year-old and two two-year-olds among those killed. The brother of one of the dead told a local journalist working with CNN on Sunday that they were all "an ordinary family," not affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Earlier, US central command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban said that a drone strike was carried out on Sunday on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia) threat to the airport.

"We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time. We remain vigilant for potential future threats," Urban said.

In a later update, the US central command said that there was a possibility of additional casualties resulting from the subsequent explosions caused by the US airstrike.

"We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties," Urban said, adding that "It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further.

"

Afghan media reported on Sunday that at least four children were killed in the airstrike that destroyed two vehicles and part of a residential building. CBS said that the size of the secondary explosion suggests that the US strike destroyed a fully loaded car bomb, and did not just kill a suicide bomber riding in the car.

On Saturday, US Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said that two IS-K leaders were killed and another was injured in a US airstrike in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

On Friday, the White House admitted there was clearly a breakdown in the security process that failed to prevent the Thursday suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, which reportedly left 170 dead, including 13 US troops. The attack, claimed by the IS-K terrorist group, comes amid a chaotic US evacuation from Afghanistan following the Taliban's (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover of Kabul on August 15.