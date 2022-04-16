UPDATE - US Embassy in Jerusalem Urges All Parties to Refrain From Escalating Tensions

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) The US embassy in Israel called on all parties in the middle East to refrain from escalating tensions amid recent clashes between the Israeli police and the Palestinians in Jerusalem as thousands gathered for prayers during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

"We are closely monitoring events in Jerusalem during this sacred holiday period for Jews, Muslims and Christians. We urge everyone from actions that further escalate tensions," the US embassy said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, local media reported that more than 150 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. The police raided the mosque, which is the third holiest site in islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear gas to control the crowd.

The US embassy urged all parties to work jointly to ensure the enjoyment of religious holidays.

"We encourage all parties to work together to ensure calm and the quiet enjoyment of all religious holidays," the statement said.

In the past several weeks, the security situation in Israel has deteriorated, including four terror attacks that resulted in the killing of 14 people.

Later in the day, State Department spokesperson Ned price spoke more specifically about the situation.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the violence in Jerusalem today on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount," Price said in a statement. "We call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid provocative actions and rhetoric, and preserve the historic status quo on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount."

The US urges Palestinian and Israeli officials to work cooperatively to lower tensions and ensure the safety of all, Price added.

The State Department also said the US will continue to be in close contact with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials on developments.