UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - US Embassy In Kabul Urges Americans To Leave Afghanistan ASAP Due To Security Situation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

UPDATE - US Embassy in Kabul Urges Americans to Leave Afghanistan ASAP Due to Security Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The US Embassy in Kabul called on American citizens to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible due to the security issues in the central Asian country, having published an alert statement on Saturday.

The American staff of the embassy in Kabul that can work remotely have already departed Afghanistan, in accordance with the order of the Department of State issued on April 27, which hinders timely assistance to US citizens in emergency situations.

"The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy's ability to assist U.S. citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul," the statement read.

The embassy said US citizens in Afghanistan could use repatriation loans if they experienced difficulties in buying tickets for commercial flights.

Additionally, US nationals were reminded to enroll in the Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) so that the embassy could keep them updated in case of emergencies and inform of an evacuation flight in the future.

Among the threats in Afghanistan, the embassy cited "crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed conflict, and COVID-19."

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence now as the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) have stepped up their offensive after international troops started a gradual withdrawal from the country, which was scheduled to be completed by September 11. The pullout was stipulated in the agreement the Taliban and the United States signed in Doha in February, 2020.

On Saturday, the Taliban movement assured the civil servants from the seized provinces in Afghanistan that they would not be pursued. The terrorist organization wrote on Twitter that public employees were fleeing to Iran and other countries, but the Taliban guaranteed security to them.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Kidnapping Iran Russia Twitter Alert Doha United States February April September 2020 From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amou ..

Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amount of Test Cricket

3 minutes ago
 Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but ..

Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but wins nation’s heart

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to ..

Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to martyred cops

36 minutes ago
 59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted dr ..

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.