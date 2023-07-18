UPDATE - US Embassy Warns of Legal Problems of Bringing Medical Marijuana to Armenia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The US Embassy in Yerevan informed Americans on Tuesday that medical marijuana is illegal in Armenia and that bringing it into the country could cause legal problems or deny entry.

"Medical marijuana, CBD (cannabidiol), and other THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) products are illegal under Armenian law. Passengers are routinely denied entry or run into legal issues for possession of drugs," the embassy wrote on social media.

The embassy also advised American visitors to familiarize themselves with local laws before entering Armenia.

The medical use of cannabis is allowed in 38 US states. On June 25, 2018, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Epidiolex (cannabidiol) oral solution for use.

The drug is approved for the treatment of seizures that can occur in two rare and severe forms of epilepsy: Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. It is the first prescription formulation of plant-derived cannabidiol approved by regulatory bodies in the US and Europe.

The non-medical use of cannabis has been legalized and regulated in Uruguay, Canada, and 23 US states. Colombia partially decriminalized its use for recreational purposes, while Germany, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Switzerland are currently discussing cannabis legalization.