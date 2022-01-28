UPDATE - US Envoy to UN Confirms Requesting Open UNSC Meeting on Ukraine Monday - Statement

UrduPoint.com

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield confirmed that the mission had requesting an open UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation on Ukraine's border and said she looks forward to a direct and purposeful discussions on Monday.

"Today, after weeks of close consultation with Ukraine and partners on the Security Council, the United States called an open meeting of the Security Council to discuss a matter of crucial importance to international peace and security: Russia's threatening behavior against Ukraine and the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders and in Belarus," Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Thursday. "The Council's full attention is needed now, and we look forward to direct and purposeful discussion on Monday."

Thomas-Greenfield said the Council must examine the facts and consider the possible consequences for Ukraine, Russia and Europe in case of an invasion.

"As we continue our relentless pursuit of diplomacy to de-escalate tensions in the face of this serious threat to European and global peace and security, the UN Security Council is a crucial venue for diplomacy," she said.

Western nations say they continue to press for a diplomatic solution to the escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions, even as American troops were placed on "high alert" for possible deployment to Eastern Europe while NATO dispatched additional ships and fighter jets to the region. Moscow has repeatedly denied any intent of attacking any country, blaming the West for increasing tensions in the region and pointing to NATO's military activities near its borders.

