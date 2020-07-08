UrduPoint.com
UPDATE: US, EU Make Progress In Talks On Restarting Travel - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The United States and the European Union are making headway in negotiations about resuming travel, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

The United States was among the countries excluded by the Council of the European Union from a list of 14 non-EU nations whose residents can travel to the bloc starting July 1.

"With respect to the conversations with the European Union [about ending travel restrictions], we have made some progress," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State said the two sides are focused on a systematic approach that would allow resuming travel without a repeated pattern of shutdowns and restarts dependent on the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Pompeo also said that there is interest on both sides of the Atlantic for travel to recommence but that the safety of Americans and Europeans remains top priority for officials.

The United States is designing a set of metrics upon which it will consider ending travel restrictions with individual nations and that each suspension would be reevaluated on a case-by-case basis, Pompeo added.

As of Wednesday, US health officials have reported more than 2.99 million novel coronavirus cases and an excess of 131,000 virus-related fatalities, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

