UPDATE - US Expected to Send Another 150 Lung Ventilators to Russia on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The United States is expected to send another 150 lung ventilators to Russia on Tuesday to help the country fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

The White House earlier confirmed to Sputnik that the second batch was to be sent on May 26. Last week, a military transport aircraft delivered the first 50 ventilators from the United States to Russia.

In total, Washington will donate Moscow equipment and components worth $5.6 million. The devices were manufactured by US company CareFusion.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov earlier expressed gratitude to the United States for the assistance provided at this stage.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 353,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 3,630. More than 118,000 people have recovered.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 5,471,000, with over 345,000 deaths and more than 2,228,000 recoveries.